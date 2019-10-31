Ripple price analysis: How long is the consolidation between $0.29 and $0.31 last?

- Ripple stays in the red after sliding below the pivotal $0.30 level.
- The consolidation phase is necessary for the bulls to forge the next assault mission on $0.31.
Ripple price is in the middle of a consolidation phase. The price is seen ranging between $0.31 (resistance) and $0.29 (support). The key $0.30 is currently the pivotal level.
The correction from the recent high at $0.3150 found support at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the two-hour chart. Also offering immediate support is the 61.8% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3150 to a swing low of $0.25.
At the time of writing, XRP is valued at $0.2951 and is trading within the SMAs' support and resistance. Glancing up, the 50 SMA is standing in the way of movement. At the same time, the 100 SMA is offering support at $0.2918. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the momentum will remain sideways in the short run.
XRP/USD 120’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level
BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that ...
Ripple price analysis: How long is the consolidation between $0.29 and $0.31 last?
Ripple price is in the middle of a consolidation phase. The price is seen ranging between $0.31 (resistance) and $0.29 (support). The key $0.30 is currently the pivotal level.
Unable to break $300 resistance, BCH/USD shifts focus to $240
Bitcoin Cash managed to push gains above the coveted $300 level earlier this week. However, an immediate reversal approached $280. Over the last two days, BCH has been pivotal at $290 level.
ICON Foundation announces launch of a fully decentralized network
ICON Foundation, has recently announced that the ICON has completed the decentralization process. The network is now managed by community elected Representatives (P-Reps) across the globe.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.