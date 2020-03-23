Ripple Price Analysis: Eyeing $0.1620, then $0.1750 as Ripple rallies on the Fed's open -ended QE

XRP/USD is trading some 10% higher above $0.16 after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program called TALF – described by experts as "Throwing the kitchen sink." The flooding of markets with cash is lifting all assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Ripple faces further resistance at $0.1620, which was a stubborn cap on Saturday and on Sunday. It is followed by $0.17, which is a round number that also held it down on Friday. The recent peak of $0.1750 is the next level to watch.
Support awaits at $0.1550, followed by $0.1525, and $0.1480.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
