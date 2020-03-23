Ripple Price Analysis: Eyeing $0.1620, then $0.1750 as Ripple rallies on the Fed's open -ended QE

XRP/USD is trading some 10% higher above $0.16 after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program called TALF – described by experts as "Throwing the kitchen sink." The flooding of markets with cash is lifting all assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Ripple faces further resistance at $0.1620, which was a stubborn cap on Saturday and on Sunday. It is followed by $0.17, which is a round number that also held it down on Friday. The recent peak of $0.1750 is the next level to watch.

Support awaits at $0.1550, followed by $0.1525, and $0.1480.