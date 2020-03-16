- Ripple has been struggling over the last few sessions as another drop has hit the crypto market.
- There is now a consolidation phase over the last few hours which often brings up key levels.
XRP/USD 30-minute chart
Ripple is in consolidation mode at the moment after the recent price fall. The XRP/USD pair has now found a base at 14.20 after hitting as low as 0.1100. Now the price has brought up some interesting support and resistance levels on the chart below.
Looking at the chart now the consolidation high of around 0.1650 will be important if the price pushes higher. Any moves lower down will have to take out 0.1300 which has now formed as a key area. Lastly, the tredline will look to become the mean value area and act like a magnet for the price.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1424
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0107
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.99
|Today daily open
|0.1531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2138
|Daily SMA50
|0.2493
|Daily SMA100
|0.23
|Daily SMA200
|0.2473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1449
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2368
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1129
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2245
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1234
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1746
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
