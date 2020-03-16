Ripple has been struggling over the last few sessions as another drop has hit the crypto market.

There is now a consolidation phase over the last few hours which often brings up key levels.

XRP/USD 30-minute chart

Ripple is in consolidation mode at the moment after the recent price fall. The XRP/USD pair has now found a base at 14.20 after hitting as low as 0.1100. Now the price has brought up some interesting support and resistance levels on the chart below.

Looking at the chart now the consolidation high of around 0.1650 will be important if the price pushes higher. Any moves lower down will have to take out 0.1300 which has now formed as a key area. Lastly, the tredline will look to become the mean value area and act like a magnet for the price.

