  • Ripple has moved 2.4% higher as the crypto sector bounces.
  • The price has stalled at the 0.19 psychological level.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple has pushed higher on Wednesday and trades 2.4% positive. The price now looks to be in a consolidation phase after bouncing off the 0.18 level 3 times over the last couple of weeks. Now the green horizontal line at 0.1926 is the next resistance point and if the breaks a test of 0.20 could be on the cards.

Looking closer at the technical indicators now, the price is trading above the 55 and 200 moving averages. The relative strength index indicator has moved into positive territory above the 50 mid-line. The volume is still mixed and if there is a break higher it would be good to see good volume backing the move.

Ripple stalls at 0.19

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1881
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 2.45
Today daily open 0.1836
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1882
Daily SMA50 0.1829
Daily SMA100 0.2199
Daily SMA200 0.2316
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1867
Previous Daily Low 0.1814
Previous Weekly High 0.1962
Previous Weekly Low 0.1741
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1834
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1811
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1786
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1758
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1864
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1892
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1917

 

 

