- Ripple has moved 2.4% higher as the crypto sector bounces.
- The price has stalled at the 0.19 psychological level.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple has pushed higher on Wednesday and trades 2.4% positive. The price now looks to be in a consolidation phase after bouncing off the 0.18 level 3 times over the last couple of weeks. Now the green horizontal line at 0.1926 is the next resistance point and if the breaks a test of 0.20 could be on the cards.
Looking closer at the technical indicators now, the price is trading above the 55 and 200 moving averages. The relative strength index indicator has moved into positive territory above the 50 mid-line. The volume is still mixed and if there is a break higher it would be good to see good volume backing the move.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1881
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|2.45
|Today daily open
|0.1836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1882
|Daily SMA50
|0.1829
|Daily SMA100
|0.2199
|Daily SMA200
|0.2316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1867
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1814
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1962
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1864
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin moves above $7,000, new bullish leg or a dead-cat bounce?
BTC/USD is back above $7,000. The coin retreated from the intraday high $7,191 as the recovery momentum faded away. BTC/USD has lost 1% since the beginning of the day.
BCH/USD hangs in the balance at $230, where to next?
Bitcoin price is flirting with the resistance at $230 after retreating 1.24% on the day. The entire cryptocurrency market is mostly in red.
TRX has strong fundamentals, may resume growth towards $0.0140
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $862 million and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion.
LTC/USD struggles to overcome resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50
LTC/USD had a bearish start to the day as the price fell from $41.87 to $41.67. The bulls lack the momentum needed to break past resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.