Ripple has pushed higher on Wednesday and trades 2.4% positive. The price now looks to be in a consolidation phase after bouncing off the 0.18 level 3 times over the last couple of weeks. Now the green horizontal line at 0.1926 is the next resistance point and if the breaks a test of 0.20 could be on the cards.

Looking closer at the technical indicators now, the price is trading above the 55 and 200 moving averages. The relative strength index indicator has moved into positive territory above the 50 mid-line. The volume is still mixed and if there is a break higher it would be good to see good volume backing the move.

