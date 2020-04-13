Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: Bears eke out a win as XRP/USD forms bearish dragonfly doji

  • The lower wick of this Monday’s candle went down till $0.1806 before it found support.
  • The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears managed to eke out a victory after Monday’s candle ended up being bearish dragonfly doji i.e., the open and close positions are virtually similar and the candle has a long lower wick. The asset is currently priced at $0.1893. The lower wick of this Monday’s candle went down till $0.1806. The wick actually managed to break support at the SMA 20 but lacked the momentum required to go below the $0.1806 support line.

The price is currently trending below the upward trending line. The bulls will want to regain momentum and break above the resistance at the upward trending line and the SMA 50 curve. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1892
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.1897
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1806
Daily SMA50 0.1933
Daily SMA100 0.2218
Daily SMA200 0.2342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1962
Previous Daily Low 0.1865
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1767
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1854
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1811
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1951
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2005
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2048

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC/USD recovery is hopeless as long as daily SMA50 stays intact

Bitcoin network saw its biggest transaction on history on April 10. The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex transacted 161,500 Bitcoin (BTC)  to the tune of $1.1 billion for a tiny fee of $0.68. 

BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support

Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.

Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline

Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

