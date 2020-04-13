Ripple Price Analysis: Bears eke out a win as XRP/USD forms bearish dragonfly doji

The lower wick of this Monday’s candle went down till $0.1806 before it found support.

The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears managed to eke out a victory after Monday’s candle ended up being bearish dragonfly doji i.e., the open and close positions are virtually similar and the candle has a long lower wick. The asset is currently priced at $0.1893. The lower wick of this Monday’s candle went down till $0.1806. The wick actually managed to break support at the SMA 20 but lacked the momentum required to go below the $0.1806 support line.

The price is currently trending below the upward trending line. The bulls will want to regain momentum and break above the resistance at the upward trending line and the SMA 50 curve. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1892 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.26 Today daily open 0.1897 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1806 Daily SMA50 0.1933 Daily SMA100 0.2218 Daily SMA200 0.2342 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1962 Previous Daily Low 0.1865 Previous Weekly High 0.2053 Previous Weekly Low 0.1767 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1925 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1902 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1854 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1811 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1757 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1951 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2005 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2048



