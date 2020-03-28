  • XRP/USD bears took the price down from $0.177 to $0.173 this Friday.
  • The RSI indicator is trending around the neutral zone over the last two days.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears retained control as the price fell further from $0.173 to $0.1717 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is hovering above the SMA 20 and below the SMA 50 and SMA 200. At the same time, the 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. Despite the bearish price action, both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator suggest that the overall market sentiment is bullish. On the other hand, the RSI indicator has been trending around the neutral zone over the last two days. The bulls must protect the $0.17 support level to prevent any further downward movement.

Key Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.172
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 0.1728
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1665
Daily SMA50 0.2275
Daily SMA100 0.2231
Daily SMA200 0.2413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1876
Previous Daily Low 0.1698
Previous Weekly High 0.1876
Previous Weekly Low 0.145
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1808
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1659
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1589
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1481
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1837
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2015

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

