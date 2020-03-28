XRP/USD bears retained control as the price fell further from $0.173 to $0.1717 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is hovering above the SMA 20 and below the SMA 50 and SMA 200. At the same time, the 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility . Despite the bearish price action, both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator suggest that the overall market sentiment is bullish. On the other hand, the RSI indicator has been trending around the neutral zone over the last two days . The bulls must protect the $0.17 support level to prevent any further downward movement.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.