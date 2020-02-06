Ripple swings higher of the day's lows and now trade 3.14% to the good.

Below are some resistance levels to keep an eye on as the price moves higher.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Below on the XRP/USD daily chart, you can see a prominent zone of resistance around the 0.32 level.

The price action is still looking bulls as the price has just taken out the intraday wave high on the hourly chart.

There also seems to be a decent volume behind this move to the upside.

The 0.30 psychological resistance can also be a problem for the bulls.

If the price does retrace back the 0.2530 area could provide some support.

Additional Levels