Ripple is having another positive day on Tuesday erasing losses seen this weekend.

The price has broken a trendline and the MACD has just turned positive.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple is trading higher on Tuesday following gains seen on Monday. The market is still recovering from the fall from 0.1879 seen on March 27th. In fairness to XRP this chart still has a positive structure with the majority of the price action showing higher highs and higher lows. Only a real break and close below 0.1600 would change that.

Looking closer at the chart now, the indicators are also turning positive. The MACD hostogram and moving averages are both above the mid-line. This is seen to be a positive sign and could lead to higher levels. There has also been a volume spike as the price broke out of the trendline marked in black on the chart. On this chart the resistance (or targets) are marked in blue while the support zones are marked in red. The main resistance level is the wave high of 0.1879 and if the price gathers momentum we could see a test of that level.

Additional levels