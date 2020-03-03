  • Ripple trades 2.5% lower as crypto sentiment takes a dive.
  • There is the potential that there could be a new formation in the making.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

Ripple has struggled today as crypto sentiment remained weak.

Now there is the possibility that a new formation could be in the making.

This current pattern lower could be finished at the 76.4% retracement.

This could also mean there it could be the new wave 1-2 in an upside formation.

This would only be confirmed if there is a rejection at the 76.4% retracement.

Ripple price analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2338
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -2.50
Today daily open 0.2398
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2729
Daily SMA50 0.2568
Daily SMA100 0.2327
Daily SMA200 0.2518
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.242
Previous Daily Low 0.226
Previous Weekly High 0.2853
Previous Weekly Low 0.2245
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2321
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2299
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2139
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2458
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2519
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2618

 

 

