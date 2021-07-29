XRPUSD is still pointing lower for wave (v) of extended wave "v" of C, despite recent bigger correction which looks to be a flat correction within subwave (iv). So, still be aware of a drop towards the projected 0.40 -0.30 area before bulls show up, however, any bigger recovery up to 0.93 level would be definitely indication for the bottom.

Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

