MoneyGram, a money transfer firm, has created a new record of transactions during the holidays, as per a press release. Being a partner of major blockchain company Ripple, MoneyGram has now witnessed a 70% increase in comparison to last year. If the US is included, the percentage increases to 120.

MoneyGram noted that 80% of all these transactions were made using mobile devices. With over three billion smartphone owners, there is a huge market for smooth international payments. Alex Holmes, MoneyGram CEO stated that the company will now be focusing on mobilizing the movement of money.

Holmes added:

The success of our mobile app throughout the year, and especially during this holiday season, demonstrates the value consumers place not only on our user experience, but also on our global distribution network.

In 2020, MoneyGram will continue to work on the digitalization of its business. It is planning to debut new "product enhancement" in the likes of Visa Direct. According to a u.Today report, MoneyGram became the first company in its line to start using the real-time payment solution by Visa.



