ODL via Ripple’s xRapid cross-border payment service allows companies to transfer funds from one fiat currency to XRP (+15.49%) and from XRP to another currency.

It marks a significant step for Ripple looking to get a cut of the $1.8 billion in yearly remittances from Japan to the Philippines.

Japan's money transfer provider SBI Remit is linking arms with Philippines mobile payments service Coins.ph and crypto exchange SBI VC Trade to open up a remittance corridor between the two countries, Ripple announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

Ripple is looking to tap the almost $2 billion a year remittance market between Japan and the Philippines through the use of its on-demand liquidity (ODL) service.

