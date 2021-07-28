Ripple is looking to tap the almost $2 billion a year remittance market between Japan and the Philippines through the use of its on-demand liquidity (ODL) service.
-
Japan's money transfer provider SBI Remit is linking arms with Philippines mobile payments service Coins.ph and crypto exchange SBI VC Trade to open up a remittance corridor between the two countries, Ripple announced in a blog post on Wednesday.
-
It marks a significant step for Ripple looking to get a cut of the $1.8 billion in yearly remittances from Japan to the Philippines.
-
ODL via Ripple’s xRapid cross-border payment service allows companies to transfer funds from one fiat currency to XRP (+15.49%) and from XRP to another currency.
-
The move follows on from Ripple's expansion in Asia after acquiring a 40% stake in cross-border payments firm Tranglo in March.
All writers' opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
