Ripple News: XRP/USD finds support after BitFlyer inclusion

Ripple’s XRP lands support on Japan-based BitFlyer exchange

BitFlyer is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange companies by Bitcoin trading volume in Japan. The company’s latest announcement says that the third-largest crypto, Ripple’s XRP has been supported for trading. BitFlyer announcement stated with excitement:

“Ripple (XRP) is the currency that boasts Japan’s second-largest domestic trade volume*2 after Bitcoin, and it can be bought and sold on our Altcoin Market through web browsers or through Buy/Sell on the bitFlyer Wallet app (iOS and Android).” Read more…

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD range resistance must come down

Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range.

The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Read more...

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple

XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.2201 price level and clings to the $0.22 support level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.24, then the second at $0.253 and the third one at $0.26.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.22, then the second at $0.18 and the third at $0.15. Read more...