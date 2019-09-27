Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage

XRP/USD clawed back some ground, but the short-term trend remains bearish.

The first strong is created on approach to $0.2700.

Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2423, moving within a short-term bearish trend amid decreasing market volatility.

XRP’s technical picture

Looking technically, a move above $0.2400 mitigated the initial bearish pressure; however, we will need to see a move above $0.2500 - $0.2520 for the recovery to gain traction. This area is strengthened by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on the one-hour chart. once it is cleared, the upside may be extended towards $0.2700. This strong barrier is created by a confluence of technical indicators, including SMA200 and SMA50 four-hour, and the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band.

On the downside, the support is created by $0.2400. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the lower line of one-hour Bollinger Band at $0.2350 followed by psychological $0.2300 and an intraday low of $0.2280.

XRP/USD, one-hour chart