Ripple market update: XRP/USD bearish flag pattern still in play for three straight days

- Ripple alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum fight to shake off the selling pressure.
- Ripple is likely to retested a lower level, probably $0.22 before a significant reversal takes place.
Ripple is still grappling with the paralyzing bearish wave that swept across the market on Tuesday. Three days later, recovery has been shallow and the trend largely unchanged. The price action of Friday during the Asian session has seen XRP correct lower 1.62%. An attempt to rise above $0.25 resistance has been strongly resisted forcing XRP/USD to reverse on hitting $0.2439 (intraday high).
The price is also trading below the simple moving averages whereby the 50 SMA on the one-hour chart is hindering growth at $0.2424. In the event, XRP defies the expected breakdown due to the bearish flag pattern, movement above $0.25 will be hampered by the 100 SMA currently at $0.2545
The technical picture is still aligned to the bears. The moving average convergence divergence is stuck below the zero line since September 18 and 19 when XRP hit levels above $0.32. The relative strength index is also retreating gradually after the rejection from the 60’s range twice this week. If the RSI continues with the lower correction, this will allow the bears to increase their grip on the price.
XRP/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: How low is BTC/USD going to fall after dropping below $8,000?
BTC/USD bears continue to have a relentless hold on the market. So far today, BTC/USD has dropped from $8,060 to $7,986.50. This follows a bearish Thursday, where the price fell from $8,440 to $8,057.25.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD keeps consolidating in a flag formation as bears take control
ETH/USD had a bearish start to the day as Ethereum keeps consolidating in a flag formation. The price has fallen from $166.25 to $164.80 so far today. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending ...
IOTA Foundation partners up with Linux Foundation
IOTA has recently entered into a partnership with Linux Foundation as an approach to expand its reach in North America. IOTA Foundation will aid in the completion of a stack of technologies in the development of IoT, cloud integration and Edge.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD bearish flag pattern still in play for three straight days
Ripple is still grappling with the paralyzing bearish wave that swept across the market on Tue. Three days later, recovery has been shallow and the trend largely unchanged. The price action of Fri during the Asian has seen XRP correct lower 1.62%.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.