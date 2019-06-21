Ripple market update: XRP/USD battles for support above $0.44
- XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.447 and likely to continue with the uptrend.
- The technical picture for XRP has a bullish bias amid a growing bullish momentum.
Ripple has gained 2.7% on Friday following the broad-based recovery on the market. The price widespread surge pushed XRP above the 61.8% Fib level and later reclaimed the support at $0.44.
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.447 and likely to continue with the uptrend. Trading above the immediate $0.45 resistance will open the road for further upward movement past the recent hurdle at $0.46.
Meanwhile, a reversal from the current value of XRP would be supported at $0.44. The Moving Averages are in a position to offer support with the 100 SMA currently at $0.43 and the 50 SMA at $0.433. The primary support lies at $0.41 -0.42.
The technical picture for XRP has a bullish bias as per the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). The RSI signal is entering the overbought as an indication of growing bullish momentum while the MACD’s divergence is increasing I support of the ongoing bullish momentum.
