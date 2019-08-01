Ripple market overview: XRP/USD lethargic under $0.32 resistance

- The volatility in the previous week made it difficult to sustain the price above $0.30.
- Ripple has a bearish bias in the near-term especially RSI diving sharply towards the oversold.
Ripple is extending consolidation in a wide range between $0.28 and $0.34. In fact, for more than two weeks now, Ripple stayed above $0.30 support area. There have been attempts to break above $0.34 critical level but the price ended up making lower price actions.
The volatility in the previous week made it even more difficult to sustain the price at $0.30. However, the bulls woke up this week sending XRP/USD above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour and the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour.
The immediate upside is capped at $0.32 in addition to the trendline resistance as observed on the hourly chart. On the downside, both the moving averages stand in line to anchor the losses. Ripple has a bearish bias in the near-term especially with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diving sharply towards the oversold.
On the positive side, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sits above the mean line (0.000). Moreover, the ranging trend suggests continued consolidation whose constriction would squeeze through $0.32 hurdle.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis: BTC/USD balancing on the verge of $10,000
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $10,166 during early Asian hours and retreated to $9,970 by the time of writing. The lack of follow-through makes the coin vulnerable to further losses. BTC/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and lost 1.1% since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays above the hourly moving averages
Ethereum is still battling the selling pressure despite the short-lived mid-week recovery. The losses towards the end of last week refreshed the losses under $200. Support formed at $197 was formidable enough to trigger a rebound.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD continues hibernating under $0.32
Ripple's coin is oscillating in a tight range. XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3200 to gain the upside momentum. Ripple's XRP stays calm, even as the r
Litecoin halving in Just 4 days: What it means for the network
Litecoin mining reward halving is coming up in exactly four days as confirmed by the founder Charlie Lee on Twitter today. The downtrend since the highs achieved in June has had many investors looking towards this event.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.