Ripple market overview: XRP/USD goodbye $0.32, hello $0.28

- Ripple embarks on again trimming exercise slashing 7% of its value on Wednesday.
- The RSI correction from the overbought conditions suggests that selling activity gaining momentum.
Ripple is making a comeback into the rags just as quickly as it ascended to the riches. The gains accrued from earlier in the week majestically cleared multiple resistance levels starting with the simple moving averages. The further upward movement pushed the price above the $0.26, $0.27 and $0.28. The most important was the return above $0.30 as well as the coveted $0.32 level.
The bullish leg extended to highs around $0.3270 towards the close of the American session on Wednesday. However, the trading from the Asian session on Thursday has been strongly bearish. In fact, XRP is trading at $0.2910 after adjusting positively from an intraday low of $0.2868.
The relative strength index retreat from the overbought conditions signifies a rising selling influence. However, the downside appears to be capped above the average (50) which means that XRP is likely to slide into a sideways trend or correct upwards.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) in the same range shows that the sellers are slightly favored at the moment. Notably, is not over for the bulls according to the wide gap of the 50 SMA four-hour above the 100 SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Ripple, NEO and Monero dump as altcoins' short-lived boom takes a breather
The cryptocurrency market is back to the recent default settings; painted red everywhere. This comes after corrected higher three days in arrow. Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the market tested $215 resistance.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD reverses Wednesday’s gains, goes below $74.0
Monero (XMR) is one of the biggest losers among top-20 coins. XMR/USD has lost nearly 10% since the beginning of Thursday to trade at $73.64 by press time.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD goodbye $0.32, hello $0.28
Ripple is making a comeback into the rags just as quickly as it ascended to the riches. The gains accrued from earlier in the week majestically cleared multiple resistance levels starting with the simple moving averages.
TRON market update: TRX/USD collapses below $0.0170, loses over 4% in a matter of hours
TRON (TRX) has partially reversed Wednesday’s gains amid global correction on the cryptocurrency markets. TRX/USD has lost over 4.5% of its value to trade at $0.0166 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.