Ripple market overview: XRP/USD consolidation continues three days after the crash

- Ripple is calm after last week’s storm; the path of least resistance is sideways.
- Trading above the 38.2% Fib level could open the way for further correction heading to $0.5.
Ripple succumbed to acute losses towards the end of last week. While support was established at $0.3893 (Fib levels swing low), correction above $0.40 has not been able to clear the resistance at the 38.2% Fib retracement level taken between the last drop from $0.4946 to a low at $0.3893.
The buyers are tasked with a mission to sustain the price above $0.40 which will allow them to gather the strength to assault the levels towards $0.5. Meanwhile, trading at $0.4093 the price is facing resistance at the confluence formed by several converging technical indicators; the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50 SMA and the 23.6% Fib retracement level.
Continued movement upwards will encounter more resistance at $0.44 and later $0.46. For now, consolidation is expected to continue as the bulls await a catalyst. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still unable to recover above the mean line and holds tight to the mean line. The same ranging trend is seen with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which further confirms the ranging price between the swing low and the 38.2% Fib level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
