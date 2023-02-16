Ripple with ticker XRPUSD is coming higher after we shared nice and clean bullish setup formation with our members on February 10th.
Ripple is actually in strong recovery mode away from projected support and it's barely trying to break above channel resistance line. So there can be easily room for more gains at least towards 0.50 area for wave (C) if not even higher for wave (3), especially if we see a break above 0.41 bullish confirmation level.
