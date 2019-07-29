Ripple further expands in Latin America signing partnership with Chilean remittance company Currency Bird

Currency Bird will be leveraging RippleNET for their global payments, with over 12,000 clients.

Ripple is further expanding in Latin America, after signing a partnership with a remittance company in Chile, Currency Bird.

It marks the first country in Chile becoming a member of RippleNet, the network created by Ripple to enhance cross border payments.

The new integration with Ripple would bring many benefits for over 12,000 clients that Currency Bird is currently working with. Leveraging RippleNet, it will see 50 new destinations and cross border payment channels.

