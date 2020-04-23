A new lawsuit has been filed against YouTube by Ripple and its CEO - Brad Garlinghouse.

YouTube is being accused of alleged inaction on the issue of fraudulent scams targeting Garlinghouse.

Ripple and Garlinghouse are seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

An excerpt from the lawsuit reads:

Ripple and Mr. Garlinghouse have suffered—and continue to suffer—irreparable harm to their public image, brand, and reputation as a direct consequence of YouTube’s deliberate and inexplicable failure to address a pervasive and injurious fraud occurring on its platform. This fraud—often and dubiously named “the XRP 1 Giveaway” (the “Scam”)—is a third- party attack on Ripple’s brand, Mr. Garlinghouse’s reputation, and XRP holders worldwide. To be sure,the Scam—a pervasive and extended course of conduct detailed in the allegations that follow—oftenrelies upon spear-phishing attacks, hacked YouTube accounts, and the misappropriation of Mr.Garlinghouse’s likeness and Ripple marks. But it also depends on, and thrives because of, YouTube’s complacency and unwillingness to take seriously Ripple’s repeated demands for action.

For instance, YouTube has a video of Garlinghouse’s interview, which is accompanied by information in the description encouraging would-be participants to "send between 2 000 XRP to 500 000 XRP to the contribution address and we will immediately send you back between 20 000 XRP to 5 000 000 XRP to the address you sent it from.”

Garlinghouse told Fortune: