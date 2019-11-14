Ripple Exec: MoneyGram to utilize Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL)

- MoneyGram has ODL up and running in countries like Mexico and Thailand.
- Ripple claims that 24 of its 300+ clients have already signed up for ODL.
Marjan Delatinne, Ripple’s global head of banking, is giving new insight into MoneyGram’s use of the XRP-based payment solution - On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). Speaking at the Asia House Global Trade Dialogue in Singapore, Delatinne said MoneyGram is already working with ODL in countries such as Mexico and Thailand.
MoneyGram, for instance, is a case that went live recently.
They are using this solution in a few markets, as I mentioned in more exotic markets like Mexico, Thailand – and they see already a great efficiency decrease in the costs in the way that the treasury and liquidity management is happening.
Delatinne gave a brief idea about how ODL functions. He also highlighted the influence it could have in the world of cross-border payments, specifically in emerging markets.
So imagine you’re a payment service provider and you want to send $100 to Mexico. You use our native digital asset, which is called XRP, as a bridge currency between the two fiat currencies. So changing from USD to XRP and immediately after to the Mexican peso.
This is really revolutionizing the way that money is handled because today FX and the transfer of money are not happening at the same time. And this creates a lot of exposure, especially to low margin organizations…
This still, of course, needs to be more commercialized. But this is really shifting the way that we think about the transfer of money compared to what is [happening] today.
ODL was launched in October of 2018. According to Ripple, 24 of its 300+ clients have already signed up for ODL since then.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's consolidation may turn to be a calm before the storm
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558.
Ripple Exec: MoneyGram to utilize Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL)
Marjan Delatinne, Ripple’s global head of banking, is giving new insight into MoneyGram’s use of the XRP-based payment solution - On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained ...
Bitfinex planning to launch options trading in Q1 2020
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, recently told the Block that Bitfinex is planning on launching options trading and is also taking a closer look at prospects for a gold-backed stablecoin, dubbed Tether Gold.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.