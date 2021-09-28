Ripple XRPUSD is still down in the 4-hour chart, but still at key zone for wave (C), so in case if XRP suddenly starts recovering back above 1.25 region, then bulls are still in control.
However, now when the price is still at the lows, we have to be aware of a bearish continuation, maybe as part of a leading diagonal labeled as ALTernate count or maybe within wave (3) which can push the price even down to 0.50 area or lower.
Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price is experiencing a momentary downswing as it sets up a falling wedge pattern. Similar to the big crypto, Ethereum price is also forming a bullish pattern. However, Ripple seems to be bouncing off a support floor without any technical formations in play.
XRP and XLM in trouble as CBDCs aim to make cross-border remittances cheaper and faster
The outcome of recent Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilots shows slashed cost and reduced transaction time. Cryptocurrencies currently utilized for making cross-border settlements, Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM), are likely to face stiff competition from CBDCs.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes as SHIB bulls prepare for 20% take-off
Shiba Inu price saw a massive uptrend on September 16 but was soon undone in the next couple of days as it approached a stable support floor. Investors can expect SHIB to launch here, retesting crucial resistance barriers.
Cardano price eyes 30% breakout if ADA bulls can overcome this strong hurdle
Cardano price is in a suspended state after its recent breakout from the bullish pattern. If ADA finds a launching pad, there is a high chance a new uptrend begins. Interestingly, there is a confluence of support, indicating a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.