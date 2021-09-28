Ripple XRPUSD is still down in the 4-hour chart, but still at key zone for wave (C), so in case if XRP suddenly starts recovering back above 1.25 region, then bulls are still in control.

However, now when the price is still at the lows, we have to be aware of a bearish continuation, maybe as part of a leading diagonal labeled as ALTernate count or maybe within wave (3) which can push the price even down to 0.50 area or lower.

Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis

