Ripple, XRPUSD came lower around 0.64 area and trying to move higher.

As per Elliott Wave analysis Ripple price structure still looks like an A-B-C corrective movement with nice support at the lower channel support line. If XRPUSD manages to move higher into five waves, then bullish confirmation will be done.

Keep in mind that bulls may step in only above 1.76 regions, otherwise we may see even deeper correction down to 0.40 support area labeled as ALTernate count.

XRP/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

