Regarding Ripple's ongoing securities lawsuit, CTO David Schwartz tweeted that their attorneys have “the best words.” This pretty much implies that the company - that has been accused of running an illegal ICO - isn't worried by its legal woes. Ripple Labs had filed a notice of motion on January 15, which talks about the firm’s earlier request to dismiss the XRP securities lawsuit that was filed on December 4, 2019.

The attorneys with these “best words” are none other than Kathleen R. Hartnett and Damien J. Marshall, who belong to the New York law firm - Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. Not only have these two attorneys represented the crypto giants in the pending case, but one of the founding members of the law firm happens to be David Boies, one of America’s most widely recognized lawyers. Boies had previously successfully represented the US government in an anti-trust lawsuit against Microsoft. Having said that, it could still take weeks or even months for the lawsuit to drop.