Ripple co-founder and executive chairman Chris Larsen has made a full recovery from COVID-19. In a tweet on April 2, he thanked those working on the frontline against the virus, and also called for recovered patients to donate blood for use in antibody transplants.
Larsen had not publicly shared the fact that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of the crypto-community only discovered the truth when he posted his tweet, accompanied by a picture of himself wearing a facemask giving a thumbs-up gesture.
Recovered patients can still help the sick
Despite his recent recovery from the illness, Larsen was keen to encourage others who have recovered to help those still suffering by donating blood.
The blood of those who have successfully fought off the disease contains antibodies. Through a blood transfusion, these can help very ill patients to fight off the virus, even before they start to produce antibodies of their own.
Chris Larsen co-founded Ripple and was CEO of the company until stepping down in November 2016. He currently serves as executive chairman on Ripple’s board of directors.
After the cryptocurrency bull run in late 2017, it was suggested that Larsen’s Ripple stock-holdings could have propelled him to the position of the world’s richest man. Larsen and his wife, Lyna Lam, now dedicate a significant amount of time and money to philanthropic efforts.
