Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse sternly condemns negative sentiments on XRP

- Due to the underperformance of XRP, investors are trying to distance themselves from the token.
- "XRP sales are about helping expand XRP's utility - building RippleNet,” Garlinghouse.
The cryptocurrency market has suffered a blow in the last couple of months. Altcoins, in particular, have been dwindling in performance against Bitcoin. Ripple’s XRP has suffered the most among the top three cryptocurrencies.
Due to the underperformance of XRP, investors are trying to distance themselves from the token. Ripple plunged from an all-time high of $3 to the current market value of $0.26. Moreover, a class-action lawsuit against the firm is ongoing with investors seeking refunds for being sold unregistered security tokens.
The CEO of Ripple, Garlinghouse has today vehemently responded to what he terms “questionable sources.” The sources are likely linked to a petition that seeks to stop Ripple’s routine sales of XRP to institutional investors. At the moment about 2,400 XRP holders have given the petition a go-ahead. The petition says that “Ripple continue dumping billions of XRP on us, crashing the price!”
However, Garlinghouse rubbished the dumping claims saying the sales are tailored towards the expansion XRP’s utility.
"XRP sales are about helping expand XRP's utility - building RippleNet & supporting other biz building w/XRP ie Dharma & Forte. We DECREASED our sales by volume Q/Q and since then the inflation rate of XRP circulating supply has been lower than that of BTC and ETH."
At the same time, the CEO reiterated the XRP is not a security token. In fact, the UK regulator gave XRP a greenlight this month placing it at per with Ether.
“Tokens may have mixed features that may overlap or change over time. For example, Ether can be used as a means of ‘payment’ (exchange token) on the Ethereum platform, and can also be used to run applications (utility token). XRP has similar features.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD consolidating before the next breakout to $11k
Bitcoin is trading below the recently broken ascending channel support. Similarly, the uptrend is narrowing towards $10,000 critical level. The consequence of failing to break psychological levels at $13,000, $12,000 and $11,000 has been culminating in the formation of a lower high pattern.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD pressing against $70 rock-solid support
Litecoin bulls are struggling to keep the price above the vital $70 support area. The bearish pressure since the beginning of August has continued to push Litecoin against critical levels.
Ethereum's hard fork Istanbul may be postponed due to Parity developers delays
The scheduled Ethereum hard fork Istanbul can be postponed as Parity's developer team is not ready to deploy critical upgrades to the test network Ropsten on time.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD triangle breakout targets $325 resistance
Bitcoin Cash bears have been putting intense pressure on $300 tentative support. This follows a failed attempt to clear the resistance at $325. The inclination to the bearish is boosted by the bearish pressure across the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...