Blockchain network Ripple has filed a controversial motion to dismiss a lawsuit over it allegedly selling unregistered securities.
Ripple: Securities ruling beyond scope of the court
In a court filing uploaded by Fortune on Sept. 20, lawyers representing the company against investor Bradley Sostack dismissed the claims against it.
Part of an ongoing legal battle, Sostack says Ripple’s sales of altcoin XRP in 2013 constituted an unlawful securities offering.
Ripple denies this, but the case has thrown up wider concerns over the legality of Ripple’s operations regarding XRP. As Cointelegraph reported, executives have refused to acknowledge the company’s relationship to the token, despite their huge personal holdings and sell-offs of it, which continue.
"Court need not resolve whether XRP is a security"
Now, fresh suspicions are already swirling after lawyers’ motion to dismiss failed to address the securities aspect of XRP at all.
“Because of the multiple, independent grounds for dismissing this action, the Court need not resolve whether XRP is a security or currency for purposes of this Motion, which assumes Plaintiff’s allegation that XRP is a security,” a section reads.
The substance of the filing attracted attention from crypto-focused lawyer Jake Chervinsky, who adopted a realistic stance on the proceedings.
“They make twelve separate arguments for dismissal of the plaintiff's claims. Not a single one squarely addresses whether XRP is an unregistered security,” he summarized on Twitter on Friday.
The latest developments appeared to have little impact on XRP markets, the token continuing to trade flat over the past 24 hours at just under $0.30.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $10,000 amid sluggish recovery
The cryptocurrency market stopped thee decline and attempted a recovery ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin and all major altcoins clawed back some ground, however, the upside momentum has yet to gain traction.
Litecoin price analysis: Bulls run out of steam near the $80-mark
LTC/USD had two bearish days in a row as the bulls ran out of steam near the $80-level. So far this Friday, the price has fallen from $77 to $75.30.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD still flashing bullish signals
Monero’s higher low pattern since the beginning of September has seen it successfully challenge several resistance levels. Besides, the breakout earlier this week catapulted it above $80 before losing steam at $82.65.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD bearish flag pattern breakdown in the offing
Bitcoin Cash resilience to defend $300 support has been astounding. The setback faced yesterday when Bitcoin dived yesterday brought to a sudden end a bullish recovery momentum that had stepped above the key $330 level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.