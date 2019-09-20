Ripple have filed a motion to the courts to toss out the lawsuit that claims Ripple violated state and federal securities laws by selling its native token, XRP.
XRP investors filed the lawsuit on August 5, 2019, claiming that XRP tokens sold by Ripple are unregistered securities based on the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In the mammoth 37-page document, Ripple have avoided the key question: is XRP a security or not?
“Under Plaintiff’s own allegations, defendants offered XRP to the public throught 2013 through 2015. Accordingly, the three-year statute of repose expired as of 2016 (three years after the sales cited in May 2015 settlement) and in no case later than May 2018 (three years after the May 2015 settlement agreement in which ‘Defendants acknowledged that they sold XRP to the general public,’ Complaint ¶ 25). The Securities Act claims in the Complaint, filed August 5, 2019, are therefore untimely and barred by the statute of repose.”
(Extract from the motion)
The companies legal team cites several discrepancies within the lawsuit filed by Bradley Sostack, the lead plaintiff. Ripple have argued that the plaintiff should have filed the lawsuit in 2013 when the XRP token first became available in the market, not in 2018 when they first filed their claims.
Twitter users were quick to respond and lawyer Jake Chervinsky, (a crypto fan) :
“Ripple has finally filed their motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action regarding XRP. They make twelve separate arguments for dismissal of the plaintiff’s claims. Not a single one squarely addresses whether XRP is an unregistered security.”
We will await the court's verdict but it's clear this one may take some time to be resolved. In the meantime, XRP/USD had a decent run 3-4 days ago but has now pared back 50% of the move to trade at 0.2908 to just dipping under the psychological 0.3000 handle again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD struggling with descending trendline resistance for 3 straight months
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000 after a brief visit to $9,600 on Thursday. The failed attempt to sustain gains above $10,400 last week had demoralized the bulls. For a few days, Bitcoin buyers had just enough energy to defend $10,000 while hoping for a breakthrough to the upside.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.4 billion hit $224.40 during early Asian hours. The coin has retreated to $218.50 by the time of writing amid strongly bearish short-term sentiments.
IOTA Foundation develops atonomous and decentralized marketplace
IOTA is working on the world's first industry marketplace. IOT/USD stays range-bound, vulnerable to the further downside correction.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big retest on the cards
Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading firmly in the red by some 3% in the session. XRP/USD bears are forcing the price to give back the strong gains seen earlier in the week.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.