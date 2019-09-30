Crypto titan Ripple have expanded their operations and bought Icelandic crypto trading firm Algrim. The opening of the Iceland office will accelerate Ripple's global reach. Founded in 2010, the company fell victim to a major heist two years ago, when thieves broke in and stole crypto mining rigs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The deal will mean Algrim's engineering talent will join the Ripple's team and will play an important role in the ongoing development of Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product which utilizes XRP for production cross-border payments.

Now Iceland will serve as the second European hub after the company's office in London. Some say that this could be a move in preparation for Brexit. Now the company have offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Sydney, Sao Paulo, and Singapore.

This is not the only recent acquisition, Ripple also bought the New York-based DLT-powered payments platform Logos Network, adding eight engineers to the Xpring team to lead the charge in exploring solutions for a decentralized finance (DeFi) system built on XRP.