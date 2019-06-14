Rhode Island is exploring blockchain technology to improve state operations

The idea can only be initiated after the state approves the request for proposal (RFP).

A technical evaluation committee will review the RFP.

Rhode Island has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to explore the possibility of blockchain technology incorporation for government use. Liz Tanner, Director of the Department of Business Regulation, stated that she believes that blockchain can bring modernization in the government and would make bureaucracy in the state more efficient. Apparently, they are not looking for specific solutions, but are just intrigued by its possibilities. A memo following the RFP states:

“Suggested areas of application… include antifraud, contracts, medical marijuana, records, notarization, registration and licensing, investigative evidence control and more.”

Brenna McCabe, director of public affairs for the Department of Administration in Rhode Island, told Government Technology that it will allure more bidders who are required to submit two proofs of concept for blockchain application. The idea can only be initiated after the state approves the RFP. The memo also states:

“With proofs of concept, [Rhode Island] can gain a better understanding of the maturity of blockchain technologies and platforms, as well as potential sustainability in state government operations.”

A technical evaluation committee composed of staff from various state agencies will review the RFP. However, McCabe admitted that they face significant hurdles from laws, regulations and licensing structures that would require changes to allow for blockchain use.



