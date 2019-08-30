Retail investors seek refuge in Bitcoin and gold as US-China trade war worsens

- Bitcoin and gold positions soar on eToro as the trade dispute intensifies.
- Gold has always been a natural hedge in the financial market but Bitcoin seems to be coming out strongly as well.
A recent report from eToro, a multi-asset investment firm based in the United States says that retail investors are seeking to turn to Bitcoin and gold to hedge against the suffering stock market due to the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China.
An article regarding the report was shared by The London Economic on August 26. eToro’s data shows that retail investors are betting on both Bitcoin and gold owing to the increasing positions in both gold and Bitcoin their platform. A comment by eToro’s analyst Simon Peters says:
“Bitcoin by comparison shares similar characteristics to gold in that there will only ever be a finite amount in existence (21 million), it’s decentralised, its price is not affected by inflation and it has the added benefit over gold of lower storage costs. Bitcoin requires vault-like storage to protect it from thieves, but it only ever takes up data. Therefore, it is unsurprising that bitcoin is commonly referred to as “digital gold”.
In reference to the trade war between the US and China Peters added:
“Because the two share so many similarities and benefits, it’s not too surprising that a growing number of investors are betting on bitcoin as a safeguard. As the US/China trade war has escalated and more announcements of tariffs from both countries are made, we are seeing a greater number of positions being opened in both bitcoin and gold on eToro by retail investors.”
Read more: Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD treads above $9,500 nurturing the uptrend
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ignore current prices, technical picture has materially improved
Digital coins were in a perilous state on Thursday – with few support lines to hold them. However, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple managed to weather the storm by remaining in place, and have materially improved their positions.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD controlled by bears, $62.00 within reach
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $62.83. The coin has been sliding down after a strong collapse below critical $70.00 on August 28. While the sell-off has slowed down, LTC/USD continues moving within a clear bearish trend.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks the downtrend with a 3.5% gain
Ethereum Classic is defying the odds once again by posting a remarkable reversal. The top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still forced between a rock and a hard place.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD reversal rides on improving technical levels
Ripple bulls are taking a breather from the selling on Wednesday and Thursday. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin dumped significantly after failing to break above key psychological levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...