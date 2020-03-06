The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to file a petition against the recent landmark judgment made by the Supreme Court that nullified the controversial banking ban it imposed on companies transacting in cryptocurrencies.
According to a report by The Economic Times on March 6, the RBI is worried that the court’s decision could lead to cryptocurrency trading and put the banking system at risk.
Challenging the Supreme Court’s decision
As Cointelegraph reported, on March 4 the Supreme Court nullified the RBI’s blanket ban on banks dealing with crypto businesses. The central bank had initially enforced the ban in July 2018.
This led to petitions from industry players and public alike, until the challenge was brought to the Supreme Court by the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a not for profit industry body representing internet consumers and investors.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ban followed two weeks of hearings in January this year. The RBI will now seek a review of this ruling.
No proof that the banking system is at risk
The RBI’s concern that this may result in cryptocurrency trading may already be moot, as many Indian cryptocurrency exchanges already resumed fiat deposits and withdrawals within 24 hours of the ban being lifted.
However, the court ruling stated that RBI had not conclusively shown that cryptocurrency trading was damaging. Unless it can do so, the Supreme Court is unlikely to alter its decision, despite the central bank’s protests.
The central bank may also face another issue, as many companies were forced to cease trading after the ban and may seek compensation. As Abhishek Rastogi, a lawyer representing one of the cryptocurrency platforms explained:
“The Supreme Court may look at the RBI’s review petition but as of now the cryptocurrency platforms can operate in India. Many companies have even gone bankrupt after the RBI’s diktat and they may also look to initiate action in this regard.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD soared past $9,000, why everything points back to $8,800?
Bitcoin price is trading between the moving averages’ support and resistance. The 100 SMA limits movement above $9,200 while the 50 SMA is positioned to offer support at $8,776 in the event a devastating breakdown occurs.
BCH/USD closes in on $350 amid bulls slumber land exodus
Bitcoin Cash bulls are coming back from the sidelines and making a grand entrance into the stage. This follows a sharp spike from the opening value at $337 to $351.97 (intraday high).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence
Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.