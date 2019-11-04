Researchers narrow down Bitcoin price manipulation to one entity on Bitfinex

- Single entity has been increasing purchases of BTC on Bitfinex following price dips.
- The activities of the whale entity remain unknown to other exchanges but Bitfinex.
Researchers have for a long time been working hard to explain the miraculous rally that saw Bitcoin rise high levels close to $20,000. As per the report released by the University of Texas’ Professor John Griffin and Ohio State University’s Amin Shams, a single entity on Bitfinex exchange has the ability to reverse Bitcoin price falls.
The researches have linked Tether (USDT) to be the tool used in the price pumps. They reached that conclusion by examining Bitcoin and Tether transaction since March 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. In other words, Bitcoin price falls were followed by a significant increase in purchase transactions on Bitfinex. Moreover, the pattern only took place in the period after USDT tokens have been printed.
"This one large player or entity either exhibited clairvoyant market timing or exerted an extremely large price impact on Bitcoin that is not observed in aggregate flows from other smaller traders,” their new peer-reviewed paper (not public yet) claims, according to Bloomberg.
Both Bitfinex and Tether have rubbished reports that connect them to market manipulation terming them unfounded and lacking concrete evidence.
Read more: Bitcoin price prediction: Lags assault on $9,295 prominent resistance range – Confluence Detector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Researchers narrow down Bitcoin price manipulation to one entity on Bitfinex
Researchers have for a long time been working hard to explain the miraculous rally that saw Bitcoin rise high levels close to $20,000.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls fight for $0.29 for dear life – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slides under short-term trendline support
Ethereum is fighting strongly to stay above $180 support following a boring weekend trading session. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish amid decreasing volatility.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart
Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.