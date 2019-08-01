Research conducted by the Chinese government, CCID, covers the latest ground on cryptocurrency rankings.

- CCID ranked Bitcoin outide of the top ten again, according to their latest report.
- The top spot went to EOS, following by Ethereum and then Tron.
In their latest report Bitcoin still sits outside the top 10 rankings, as per the latest round in rankings.
The scoring is measured via three categories: ‘basic tech,’ ‘applicability’ and ‘creativity,’ to obtain an overall ‘total index’ value. The results have tended to spark much controversy from the outset, as the CCID appeared to favour Chinese Blockchain projects over decentralized alternatives.
The first spot went to domestic platform EOS, which scored a total of 153.1 points. Bitcoin, comparatively scored 103. Second place went to Ethereum, 148.6, followed by Tron.
