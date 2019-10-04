Around 72,000 devices in 2019 alone were infected during a suspiciously cheap yet successful malware campaign to steal cryptocurrency, new data warns.
MasterMana continues to spread
According to the research report published by cyberintelligence company Prevailion on Oct. 2, the MasterMana botnet uses budget Russian malware that is delivered as a Trojan via a phishing email scam.
The malware itself likely costs just $100, though the hackers also required a virtual public server at a cost of $60.
Despite costing just around $160 in total, MasterMana achieved considerable success, Prevailion warned, concluding that the bad actors behind it reached 2,000 devices each week since December 2018. The researchers noted:
“This campaign’s threat actors saw an opportunity and appear to have carved out a nice niche for themselves. We suspect that this particular threat actor is likely to continue operations, as previous public reporting has not deterred them, therefore we wanted to highlight their new modus operandi, so that network defenders may more easily identify their operations.”
Threats abound for crypto users
The malware works by arriving as an infected document in a phishing email. If a user opens the document, it would trigger a series of events which would create backdoors to steal any cryptocurrency holdings in associated hot wallets.
The resurgence in the price of cryptocurrencies this year has led to new threats being detected on an almost weekly basis.
Just last week, cybersecurity experts warned about a new spyware which used encrypted messenger Telegram to replace user wallet addresses with its own.
Recently, major Slovakia-based antivirus software provider ESET has discovered a banking trojan that can steal cryptocurrencies and is especially widespread in Latin America.
As Cointelegraph reported, estimates put the total amount raised by cybercriminals this year at $4.3 billion.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls must defend $8,000 for dear life
Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the levels, registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,116, trading with short-term bearish bias amid decreasing volatility. However, the situation may change drastically, once BTC/USD dives under $8,000.
Monero market update: XMR/USD reverses sharply on hitting $57.50
Monero corrected significantly upwards during the Asian trading hours. In fact, the market update published earlier recorded an intraday gain in the value of 1.5% on Friday. The bullish leg was an extended of the price action started at the beginning of the week.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls hitting strongly on $0.2500 resistance
Ripple is showing prowess in a relatively bearish cryptocurrency market. As discussed earlier Ripple upside has been capped at $0.25 (short-term) resistance.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD extends the downside, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during Friday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost about 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.