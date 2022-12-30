The Bahamian Securities Commission has taken custody of FTX deposits valued at more than $3.5 billion as of Nov. 12, according to a media release published late Thursday by the BSC.
Shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy, about $372 million worth of tokens were stolen from the exchange by an unknown actor thought to be an external hacker. Given media reports of a cyberattack on FTX, and possible looting of FTX-controlled wallets by former employees, the Commission said in its media statement it "determined that there was a significant risk of imminent dissipation as to the digital assets under the custody or control of [FTX] to the prejudice of its customers and creditors."
Assets will be held until the Bahamas Supreme Court directs the Commission to deliver them to the customers and creditors who own them, the statement says.
The Commission said that FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang no longer had access to the $3.5 billion in tokens that were transferred.
In the media statement, the Commission reiterated that it did not direct FTX to prioritize the withdrawals of Bahamas-based clients.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price. Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259.
Uniswap traders move out of the pennant, looking for a 10% drop
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity
Binance and KuCoin users connected to trading bot 3Commas hit by 100,000 API leak
Binance, KuCoin and other cryptocurrency trading platforms where users granted access to trading bot 3Commas through API keys are hit by an exploit.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.