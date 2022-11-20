The cryptocurrency market has just been through one of the lengthiest bearish runs in its history. After entering the year trading at relative highs, coin prices have entirely cratered, leaving many in the industry feeling losses that they would now have to bear for the coming months at the very least.

The market’s performance has also cast a shadow on companies in the crypto space. While some have been able to consolidate their positions and offer improved services to their customers, quite a lot of them have also sunk under the pressure of the market.

Market Selloff Leads To Platform Closures

As the market continues to unravel, we are seeing different companies that have had their operations hampered significantly by the bear market. Kicking off the list is the Luna ecosystem, which suffered a significant collapse following the cratering of its LUNA token and the depegging of the UST stablecoin.

In May, after both UST and LUNA hit the ground, the entire Luna ecosystem crashed, wiping almost $50 billion in value and wealth in the space of just a few days. Even following the hard fork and the launch of LUNA v2, it was obvious that this ecosystem would no longer be what it used to be.

While the market still reeled from this, a broader dip in the prices of coins happened that left investors in an even worse place. This was where things started to get quite interesting.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen closures of several crypto platforms - most prominently, crypto lender Celsius and brokerage platform Voyager Digital. Celsius and Voyager began their descents by announcing to their customers that they would be pausing deposits and withdrawals - as well as other activities across their platform. With customers stranded and unable to access their funds, it became a case of who would be able to help them.

Interestingly, BlockFi, another crypto lender, also had the same problem. However, the company was able to get a bailout from major crypto exchange FTX, which infused $400 million into the embattled lender and purchased the right to buy the company outrightly for $240 million if it failed to meet specific benchmarks.

Considering that BlockFi had been worth about $3.5 billion at its last fundraising round, this would be a massive discount. However, the company was in dire need of help, and the only party willing to lend a hand was FTX.

For its part, Voyager Digital also got a bailout. The company received $500 million in funds from Alameda Research - a quantitative trading firm owned and run by FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Still, despite the infusion of cash, Voyager eventually filed for bankruptcy in June. A few days later, Celsius followed suit and filed for bankruptcy, blaming the reversal of its fortunes on the market conditions.

Keep Your Money Off Centralized Services

In the days since these bankruptcy filings, several other exchanges have also announced that they would be unable to meet their obligations to their clients. Crypto exchange CoinFLEX held up on withdrawals after claiming that it had suffered some losses from a customer who failed to cover the losses on his trading account, while brokerage platform Zipmex also halted withdrawals.

All of these have left many customers stranded, unable to access their funds. And, as the market’s condition continues to worsen, there is a strong indication that several other platforms might do the same thing - much to the chagrin of customers.

At the same time, the events that have unfolded have given cause to believe that the proper solution for market participants would be to focus more on the decentralized space.

Decentralization is one of the primary tenets of cryptocurrencies. With this module, operations are carried out far away from the control of a single person or entity. Anyone looking to engage in activities across the market would have to do so without interacting with a third party as well.

We already know about decentralized exchanges and the fact that they allow you to keep your coins - not holding them on custodial services. Now, decentralized trading platforms are also making a huge play for customers in the wake of the closures of several top centralized options.

For now, however, it is worth noting that decentralized platforms would need to also work on their user experience if they hope to overtake their centralized counterparts. Cryptocurrencies remain a highly complex asset class to work with, and investors would naturally gravitate towards platforms that are easier and more seamless to use. However, for now, the focus should be on security. Speaking on the use of their platform for traders, Logium’s chief executive explained in the platform’s documentation:

“Keeping your tokens in a private wallet means you control them fully. It is only up to you to keep them safe. This solution is much better than standard centralized exchanges because, as you probably already know: not your keys, not your coins.”

If decentralized exchanges and trading platforms really hope to compete with their centralized counterparts, then there is a need for proper building and a focus on optimal user experience. This isn’t the case yet, but some services are already starting to catch on.