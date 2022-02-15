Rabi Sankar has taken a strong stance against cryptocurrency citing a “destabilizing effect” it may have on the country’s fiat currency.
T. Rabi Sankar from the Reserve Bank of India compared cryptocurrency to ponzi schemes and said that banning them, not regulating them, would be the “most advisable choice” for the Indian government.
Sankar, the deputy governor for the RBI, told audiences at a keynote address on Feb. 14 that “We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity.”
Cryptocurrencies are not currencies, or financial assets or real assets or even digital assets. Therefore, it cannot be regulated by any financial sector regulator. It is not possible to regulate something that one cannot define.
Sankar feels that regulating crypto would ultimately be condoning its use as a store of value and even a currency in some cases. Merely regulating it could be akin to encouraging its use within the framework laid out by the government. However, he acknowledges that some people will still use crypto if it is banned, just as “drug trafficking is a rampant phenomenon despite a ban.”
He also pointed out that permitting cryptocurrency to exist in a fiat-dominated ecosystem “is bound to have a destabilizing effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country.” If crypto is regulated so that it can be used as an investment asset, Sankar said that its utility will rise as a store of value, and could draw more users away from the Rupee.
Sankar attacked the true value of cryptocurrencies by saying:
Also, unlike the value of Rupee, which is anchored by monetary policy and its status as legal tender, the value of crypto assets rests solely on the expectation that others will also value and use them.
India is one of many countries where crypto companies and lawmakers have demanded greater regulatory clarity to guide their actions. Without such clarity, it is difficult for businesses to formulate long-term plans for their products and services that they are sure will not break any laws.
On Feb. 11, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she would not immediately decide whether to legalize or ban crypto leaving India in a prolonged state of regulatory limbo.
The Indian government has been experimenting with its capabilities in deploying a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Sitharaman revealed on Feb. 1 that she expected to launch a digital rupee program by 2023 to boost economic growth.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana bulls charge and trap short-sellers, SOL targets a return to $110
Solana price action has not been kind to buyers of late. The most recent retest of the bottom of a range first traded back in late January 2022 near the $90 is a testament to SOL’s weakness.
Bitcoin choppy price action continues as sellers eye a return to $40,000 for BTC
Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thu, Feb 10, and extended the drop into Sun, Feb 13. The pullback completed a necessary and expected return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
Ethereum may slide to $2,700 before ETH begins a new uptrend
Ethereum price action has fallen below the Tenkan-Sen at $3,000 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2,900. Participation and momentum have dropped significantly on both sides of the market, but the overall near-term trend is lower.
Shiba Inu struggles to hold support, SHIBA could retest prior range near $0.000020
Shiba Inu price action is currently struggling to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support, even as it approaches conditions where a bullish breakout is easier to achieve. It remains an overperformer in the altcoin market, but that trend could soon change.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.