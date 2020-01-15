R&B superstar Akon and Senegal to unveil the world’s first Crypto city in 2025

Akon City is going to be a “100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.”

Singer Akon tweeted that he just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal.

Plans for the futuristic Akon City in Senegal were reported by Cointelegraph about a year ago. Akon City is apparently going to be a “100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.” The metropolis will be Senegal’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified city. It is set on a 2000 acre land gifted by the Senegalese president.

Akon tweeted:

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future.

According to an interview on radio, Akon City is a long-term undertaking. Akon said:

It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages. We started construction in March [2019] and stage two is going to be 2025.

However, Akoin will launch its beta platform soon. It’s the foundation of the Akoin team’s three-part vision to empower “rising entrepreneurs with digital and real-life tools and services; and enabling brands to unlock the power of Africa’s rising economy.”



