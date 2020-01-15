R&B superstar Akon and Senegal to unveil the world’s first Crypto city in 2025

- Akon City is going to be a “100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.”
- Singer Akon tweeted that he just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal.
Plans for the futuristic Akon City in Senegal were reported by Cointelegraph about a year ago. Akon City is apparently going to be a “100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.” The metropolis will be Senegal’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified city. It is set on a 2000 acre land gifted by the Senegalese president.
Akon tweeted:
Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future.
According to an interview on radio, Akon City is a long-term undertaking. Akon said:
It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages. We started construction in March [2019] and stage two is going to be 2025.
However, Akoin will launch its beta platform soon. It’s the foundation of the Akoin team’s three-part vision to empower “rising entrepreneurs with digital and real-life tools and services; and enabling brands to unlock the power of Africa’s rising economy.”
