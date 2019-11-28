Nursing homes across the United States are being attacked by ransomware.

The attacks were reportedly being conducted via the use of Ryuk.

Latest reports cover ground of ransomware attacks largely becoming a problem for nursing homes in the United States.

According to a report from cybersecurity analyst Brian Kerbs, over 100 nursing homes have been hit in a ransomware attack, with the attackers asking for a $14 million fee to get them back their data.

As per the report, the attacks were conducted using the Ryuk ransomware, which is known as one of the most dangerous in the world, despite only being discovered in the middle of last year.

The ransomware has reportedly taken control of computers which belong to Virtual Care Provider Inc., an IT company based out of Wisconsin. Virtual Care provides cloud data storage services to these nursing homes, and by accessing its network, Ryuk was able to get a hold of all the data on these computers.