- Nursing homes across the United States are being attacked by ransomware.
- The attacks were reportedly being conducted via the use of Ryuk.
Latest reports cover ground of ransomware attacks largely becoming a problem for nursing homes in the United States.
According to a report from cybersecurity analyst Brian Kerbs, over 100 nursing homes have been hit in a ransomware attack, with the attackers asking for a $14 million fee to get them back their data.
As per the report, the attacks were conducted using the Ryuk ransomware, which is known as one of the most dangerous in the world, despite only being discovered in the middle of last year.
The ransomware has reportedly taken control of computers which belong to Virtual Care Provider Inc., an IT company based out of Wisconsin. Virtual Care provides cloud data storage services to these nursing homes, and by accessing its network, Ryuk was able to get a hold of all the data on these computers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Retains $7.5K After Bullish Breakout Upends Bear Market
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed around $7,500 on Nov. 27 after a surprise bullish reversal took markets $700 higher the previous day.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.6 billion, has recovered from Wednesday's low of $141.40 to trade at $152.40 by press time.
LTC/USD recovery falls short of $50, levels to watch
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.0 billion, has retreated from Wednesday's high of $48.80 to trade marginally above the $47.00 handle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.