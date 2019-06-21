QuadrigaCX CEO used client funds to conduct 67,000 trades

Gerald Cotton, former CEO of QuadrigaCX, who was reported dead late 2018, is said to have used client funds to conduct his own trades on other exchanges.

A report conducted by EY also detailed that the exchange’s financial report procedures were next to non-existent.

