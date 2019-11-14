Binance.US has added QTUM to its list of support cryptocurrencies on its platform.

QTUM is now the 25th token available to trade via the United Stated-focused arm of the exchange.

Binance.US, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, United States-focused arm has launched support for Qtum (QTUM) digital token.

In an official blog post, Qtum (QTUM) was added to the Binance.US trading platform. QTUM/USD and QTUM/USDT trading pairs will commence on the exchange. Traders interested in trading the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol altcoin can start depositing their QTUM holdings on the exchange, the exchange added.

QTUM is the 34th largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $217 million at the time of writing. It seen is trading with minor losses of some 1% in the session at $2.26.