- According to a recent PwC report, fundraising in the crypto space has shifted from the US to Asia, Europe and Africa.
- PwC states that the crypto industry continued to mature in 2019 as funds started moving to later-stage companies.
According to a recent report by Big Four auditing firm PwC, there has been a shift in crypto fundraising from the US to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific regions (APAC). During 2019, fundraising efforts in the crypto industry obtained 18% less funding, while funds in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the space decreased by 40%, as per the report.
The report indicates that APAC and EMEA regions accounted for a total of 51% of crypto fundraising and M&A deals in 2019. Notably, in 2018, the share of both these regions was 44%. On the other hand, the share of the US has reduced to 48% from 55% a year ago. This reveals that the drop in the number of funds in the crypto space was more pronounced in the US than in other regions.
According to PwC experts, the shift from the US to the regions mentioned above will continue throughout 2020.
2019 saw APAC and EMEA play a bigger role in the global crypto M&A and fundraising space. We expect to see this trend to continue in 2020. In particular, we expect to see more activity from APAC and EMEA based family offices looking at the market turbulence as a good time to enter the market.
The auditing firm concluded that the crypto industry has matured in the last year as funds started moving to later-stage firms. Back in 2018, 71% of funds were raised by seed-stage firms and in 2019, seed-stage companies received 59% of total funds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
After a one-day break in the cryptocurrency market, the transfer of market share between Bitcoin and a large part of the Altcoin segment has resumed.
XRP/USD breakout above $0.20 short-lived, will $0.19 support hold?
Ripple price climbed above the key $0.20 hurdle for the first time since the crash on March 12 on Tuesday. However, the surge was met by overwhelming selling activity, culminating in a slide into ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls eye $200 despite stalling under $170
Ethereum price finally embarked on the anticipated journey of breaking barriers towards the psychological $200 level. A lot of progress has been made with several hurdles now in the rearview including $140, $150 and $160.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls regain control, push price back above $45
LTC/USD bulls regained control following a bearish Tuesday. The price has so far gone up from $44.78 to $46.71. Currently, the price encountered resistance at the downward trending line. Ideally, the bulls will want ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.