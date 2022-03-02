Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a decree that will temporarily prevent foreign investors in Russia from selling their assets and withdrawing funds from the country in excess of $10,000.
Mikhail Mishustin, Russia’s prime minister, announced the ban during a governmental meeting on Tuesday.
The move is aimed at halting capital flight from the country, which has been hit with increasingly harsh economic sanctions from the U.S. and Europe after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. A growing list of Western companies, including BP and Shell, have announced plans to halt investments in Russia due to the invasion.
Mishustin said that the ban would give foreign investors a “chance to make a considered decision” before selling off their Russian assets.
“In the current sanction situation, foreign entrepreneurs are forced to be guided not by economic factors, but to make decisions under political pressure,” Reuters quoted Mishustin as saying.
In addition to the ban, the Russian government moved Monday to prevent brokers from selling foreigner-held securities on the Moscow Exchange.
The Russian ruble fell nearly 30 percent on Monday, making it worth less than one penny. The weakening ruble could quickly lead to inflation in Russia, exacerbating the economic strain of the sanctions on the country’s financial system as well as on its population.
As Russians have scrambled to drop the sinking ruble, ruble-denominated bitcoin trading volumes have reached a nine-month high.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg
Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that Ethereum and Ripple are likely to follow its lead.
CME Group plans launch of Micro Ethereum options as ETH circulating supply shrinks further
Ethereum supply on exchanges is on a downward trend after days of consecutive outflows. Amidst the brewing Ethereum supply shortage, analysts have predicted a rally in the altcoin.
Shiba Inu price provides opportunity to accumulate before SHIB rallies 20%
Shiba Inu price has struggled to maintain the bullishness witnessed between February 6 and 8. This lack of commitment has led SHIB to go astray and revisit lower levels. Despite the recent bullishness in the crypto market, the meme coin has rallied conservatively.
Billionaire Ken Griffin takes back comments on Bitcoin, reveals Citadel’s crypto plans
Ken Griffin, founder of investment firm Citadel, took back his comments on Bitcoin being tulip mania. Griffin has changed his outlook on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and revealed Citadel’s plans to invest in digital assets.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.