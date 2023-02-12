Core Scientific, Riot, and CleanSpark led the way in increasing Bitcoin production in January helped by better weather conditions and stable electricity prices.
The first production update of 2023 from publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies shows a steady increase in hash rate and a surge in BTC production compared to the previous month, according to a new analysis from Hashrate Index.
The majority of public miners increased their bitcoin production in January, with CleanSpark boosting it by 50%, reaching a record monthly production of 697 Bitcoins. Leading the BTC production, Core Scientific reached 1,527 coins mined in January, followed by Riot, the second-biggest producer, mining 740 Bitcoins in the month.
Marathon and Cipher have seen significant increases in Bitcoin production, reaching 687 and 343 Bitcoins generated, respectively, compared to 475 and 225 in December.
Public Miners: Monthly Bitcoin Production. Source: Hashrate Index and Luxor
According to Bitcoin mining analyst Jaran Mellerud, better weather conditions in January and stable electricity prices helped miners boost production."In December, a winter storm swept the North American continent and led to surging electricity prices that periodically forced many of these companies to curtail operations. With the weather more benevolent in January, electricity prices stabilized, and miners were able to achieve a higher up-time."
Hash rate increased for most public miners in January, but at a slower pace than expected. The exception is the Texas-based Cipher that boosted its hash rate by more than 50%, with a 4.3 EH/s. "Cipher has been building hard during this bear market, and I expect the company to reach its hashrate goal of 6 EH/s of self-mining capacity by the end of Q1 2023," noted Mellerud.
CleanSpark also grew its hash rate to 6.6 EH/s from 6.2 EH/s in December, following a series of acquisitions in late 2022. Hive also recorded growth in January, with its hash rate increasing by nearly 30%, from 2.1 to 2.7 EH/s. "The company keeps replacing its GPU fleet with ASICs, primarily with its in-house designed Buzzminers," commented on Hive performance.
Public Miners: Self-Mining Hashrate. Source: Hashrate Index and Luxor
Core Scientific continued growing its hash rate, reaching 17 EH/s in January from 15.7 in December. The figures, however, are expected to be impacted by the company's bankruptcy proceedings, which include a deal with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million by handing over more than 27,000 mining machines used as collateral - representing 18% of Core Scientific rigs.
Core Scientific filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 21, seeking to reorganize its debts after months of financial distress due to increased electricity costs and low Bitcoin prices.
Mellerud also pointed out that "these companies have, on several occasions, extended the timeline of their lofty hashrate expansion goals. Most of them have plans to drastically increase their operating hashrate by the end of Q2 this year. At the current rate, most of them will likely have to push their expansion plans further into the future."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price nears crossroad as bulls need to choice on their next move
Solana (SOL) price is erasing most of the gains from January as headwinds were piling up throughout the week. With the risk sentiment near full risk-off and several elements not to be binary at all, it looks difficult to see any upside.
Dogecoin price flirts with a crucial level that could refrain bulls from making another 30% loss this month
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is set to break its winning streak for 2023. where bulls were still able to snap a winning streak and eke out a win on the first week of February, that ship has sailed for this week.
Decentraland price gets trifold firm rejection and is near support for a bounce
Decentraland (MANA) price was nearly booking 13% of gains this week as suddenly sentiment changed overnight in the markets. With bulls being pushed out of their position, bears could pull the sheet in their camp and trigger a near 6% decline.
MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow with 4.56bio $MATIC in demand
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with some small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.