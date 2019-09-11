Jon Crowcroft will be a part of the IOTA Research Council.

He is the author of many books and publications, including works on protocol level systems.

IOTA Foundation has recently announced the appointment of Professor Jon Crowcroft as a member of the IOTA Research Council. Crowcroft is one of the renowned researchers in distributed computing and has had a fruitful career in the field. He is the Marconi Professor of Communications Systems in the Computer Laboratory of the University of Cambridge and the Chair of the Programme Committee at the Alan Turing Institute.

Crowcroft’s work on open distributed systems is perfectly aligned with the IOTA Foundation’s efforts to develop IOTA as the backbone of the IoT. His research interests include scalable multicast routing, practical approaches to traffic management, and the design of deployable end-to-end protocols. He also profoundly believes in preserving privacy in digital spaces. Crowcroft commented on his appointment saying:

“I’ve worked on decentralized systems since 1981, and have no intention of stopping now. IOTA holds great potential to fulfill a key role in the emerging IoT space. We are witnessing the confluence of several areas of distributed systems research into the emerging real-world applications that are precisely the focus of the IOTA Foundation. It is my pleasure to serve in an advisory position for the organization.”



