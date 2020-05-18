Nictrades shows you a trick for trading gaps in bitcoin & how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
