Australia-based blockchain company Power Ledger is to migrate to Solana from Ethereum in search of higher speed and scalability.

The firm also cited the lower energy output of Solana's Proof-of-History (POH) and Proof-of-Stake (POS) mechanisms in an announcement Monday.

The Powerledger Energy Blockchain is built to audit and streamline the buying and selling of renewable energy.

"The Power Ledger technology stack was built on a low-power POS consortium in 2016 before transitioning to a modified fee-less Proof-of-Authority Ethereum consortium chain in 2017," Co-Founder John Bulich said.

"That serves its purpose in the short term but the limitations of this solution were always very apparent, including low transactions per minute."

The platform's POWR tokens will still be used for existing clients and remain on the Ethereum network.